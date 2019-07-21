(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday congratulated the nation and all those associated with the process of the successful and smooth holding of elections in the merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KPK).

In a tweet, "She said victory of peace is a major step towards country's stability in the New Pakistan".

For the first time in the country's history, the process of change made possible the growth of beautiful plant of democracy on the mountains of tribal areas, she added.

She said on the one hand history was being changed and the tribal people were getting their longstanding constitutional and democratic rights while on the other hand those who always shouted for democracy and constitutional rights were ganged up for protection of their personal interests and illegal assets.

She said tribal people have slapped on the faces of such guarantors of democracy and the constitution.

There was a history written yesterday and they did not uttered a word on successful completion of democratic process in tribal district, she said.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the meaning of protection of democracy in the dictionary of such people was only the protection of their own interests and impose their next generation over the nation.

Dr Firdous said nation paid tribute to the brave armed forces and law enforcement agencies, whose sacrifices for returning the country's peace.