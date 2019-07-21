UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Victory Of Peace In Tribal Areas, A Major Step In Country's Stability: Firdous

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 59 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 12:40 PM

Victory of peace in tribal areas, a major step in country's stability: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday congratulated the nation and all those associated with the process of the successful and smooth holding of elections in the merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KPK).

In a tweet, "She said victory of peace is a major step towards country's stability in the New Pakistan".

For the first time in the country's history, the process of change made possible the growth of beautiful plant of democracy on the mountains of tribal areas, she added.

She said on the one hand history was being changed and the tribal people were getting their longstanding constitutional and democratic rights while on the other hand those who always shouted for democracy and constitutional rights were ganged up for protection of their personal interests and illegal assets.

She said tribal people have slapped on the faces of such guarantors of democracy and the constitution.

There was a history written yesterday and they did not uttered a word on successful completion of democratic process in tribal district, she said.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the meaning of protection of democracy in the dictionary of such people was only the protection of their own interests and impose their next generation over the nation.

Dr Firdous said nation paid tribute to the brave armed forces and law enforcement agencies, whose sacrifices for returning the country's peace.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Democracy Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 21, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

15 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

17 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

17 hours ago

UAE crowned continental champions at 4th Jiu-Jitsu ..

17 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.