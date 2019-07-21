Victory of PTI in election reflects public confidence on leadership of PM: Defense Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Defense Minister, Pervaiz Khattak Sunday said that emergence of PTI as a largest party in merged areas election has further substantiated the fact that masses respect and support Prime Minister, Imran Khan for his polices and dedication.

Addressing the oath taking ceremony of Nowshera Press Club office bearers, he said that victory of PTI in merged area election reflects the confidence of people on the leadership of Prime Minister, Imran Khan. He said that many independent winners are in contact with the government.

Pervaiz Khattak also clarifies that Prime Minister would not take dictation from anyone and would highlight the true picture of country during his visit to United States.

He said that country is passing through economic crises and very soon people would start enjoying the outcomes of welfare oriented policies adopted by Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

He also congratulated security forces, police, tribal people and administration for peaceful and transparent holding of elections.

Provincial Information Minister, Shoukat Yousafzai also addressed the ceremony.