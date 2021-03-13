UrduPoint.com
Victory Of Sadiq Sanjrani Is A Defeat Of Autocratic Ideology In Country: Shahzad Khattak

Shahzad Khattak Joint Secretary PTI here on Saturday said that the victory of Sadiq Sanjrani as Chairman of the senate is a defeat to the autocratic ideology in the country

Talking to APP, Shahzad Khattak said that the politics of PDM is revolving around their personal interests but after the defeat in the Senate of Pakistan their politics has been destroyed.

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf is committed to bringing reforms in the electoral system under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and end of Horse trading in the country, adding he said.

The Joint Secretary further said that Imran Khan wants the development and prosperity of the country and trying to bring the country back on the track of development while opposition parties are struggling for their personal gains.

He emphasized strengthening the hands of PM Imran Khan if the opposition wants to bring transparency and reforms in the electoral system, PTI is working on comprehensive reforms in the polling process, electronic and open voting.

Shahzad Khattak said that reforms in the electoral process would enable both losing and winning candidates to accept the reality and avoid blaming each other for rigging in the elections.

