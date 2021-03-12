UrduPoint.com
Victory Of Sanjrani Is Victory Of Truth: Shehryar Afridi

Fri 12th March 2021 | 10:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi on Friday said the victory of Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi as Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate was a 'victory of truth and righteousness'.

In a news release, he felicitated the candidates for securing both the seats.

The ideology of Prime Minister Imran Khan succeeded as Pakistan Tahreek-e- Insaf had deserved this triumph, he added.

