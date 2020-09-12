UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :A short video clip uploaded on Twitter, a popular social media handle, on Saturday highlighted the major role played by President Dr Arif Alvi on diverse issues of national importance during the last two years.

According to about five-minute duration video clip, the president played a very active and leading role on different issues of national importance, ranging from Kashmir issue to women inheritance rights and redressal of public complaints.

His role will be remembered for long.

The clip also contained different excerpts from the speeches made by the president on the related occasions.

The president very effectively raised the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and highlighting gross human rights violations and the illegal and unilateral steps of the Indian government.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the president held important meetings with Ulema and succeeded in evolving a national consensus. He also kept them aware of the latest development and on other issues like Green Pakistan, free education and fake news etc.

The president drastically reduced expenditures of his office and saved huge public money.

The President's Office heads five different ombudsmen' offices, including tax, insurance, banking, women protection against harassment and the Federal ombudsman.

The appeals/representations are made in the President's office against decisions of the relevant ombudsmen offices without any cost. The president had expedited the process of disposal of appeals giving timely relief to a large number of people.

President Dr Alvi had also been an ardent advocate of latest technology and artificial intelligence and stressed upon equipping younger generations to meet future challenges.

To help the weaker segments of society, the president had also been encouraging philanthropist and other welfare entities to come forward and help such sections of society.

Another aspect of his role was his consistent emphasis upon the women inheritance rights as enshrined in the Islamic injunctions.

