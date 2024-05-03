Video Displaying Roaming Of Roaring Leopard In Lower Dir Termed Fake
Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has termed reports appearing on both social media and news organisations regarding free roaming of a roaring leopard at Adenizai Tehsil of Lower Dir district as `fake’.
“The video getting viral by some netizens in Lower Dir area depicting free movement of a roaring leopard in a forested area is totally fake and is not recorded in Pakistan,” claims Sajjad Ali DFO Dir.
The video sent waves of panic and fear among dwellers of the area soon after it got circulated on social media.
A warning was also issued from community members that if the wild feline is not captured, the beast would be gunned down by them for safety purposes.
Some news organizations also reported the presence of leopards in the area, exacerbating the sense of shock and horror among people.
DFO Wildlife Dir said the video is very old and has been reported earlier from different places including Galliyat in Abbottabad, a lair of common leopard in Pakistan. He advised social media users not to share unauthentic news which not only causes panic among public but also creates a lot of problems for relevant departments.
