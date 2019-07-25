UrduPoint.com
Video Gate Scandal: Nasir Janjua Gets Interim Bail From Islamabad High Court

Thu 25th July 2019 | 06:24 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted six-day pre-arrest bail to Nasir Janjua a main character of video-gate scandal for blackmailing former Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted six-day pre-arrest bail to Nasir Janjua a main character of video-gate scandal for blackmailing former Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq accepted the interim bail of Janjua against surety bonds worth Rs 2,00,000.

The petitioner had stated in his plea that allegations against him regarding the video-gate scandal were baseless. He prayed the court to grant him an interim bail.

The court accepted the request and also served notices of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to seek reply on the matter.

It may be mentioned here that FIA had registered a first information report (FIR) against the all characters of video-gate scandal for blackmailing the judge.

