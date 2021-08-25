Video journalists have vital role in depicting soft image of country: Senator Faisal

Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Chairman Senator Faisal Javed Tuesday said the video journalists had a vital role in depicting the positive and peaceful image of a country as they had played a major part in the success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Chairman Senator Faisal Javed Tuesday said the video journalists had a vital role in depicting the positive and peaceful image of a country as they had played a major part in the success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

"I have seen the video journalists covering PTI Jalsas and sit-ins with full passion and zeal. They have played a major part in the success of our government," he said at the trophy unveiling ceremony of the 1st Video Journalist Association Rawalpindi/Islamabad Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament here at the National Press Club.

He said sports was very important for one's health and these type of tournaments should take place on regular basis.

"I have learned from Prime Minister Imran Khan that exercise was very important. Whether Imran Khan was in a Jalsa or out for a campaign, he never left his exercise therefore we should also keep it in our daily routine," he said.

Faisal was of the view that tennis ball tournament was a good event to hold as people often get started to cricket from tennis ball.

"I also tried to bring in a bill on media so that we could address the problems they face," he added.

He said Imran Khan was the only leader who from the very first day had stated that 'give peace a chance'. "Imran Khan was the one who said the matter of Afghanistan cannot be solved through war and now the whole world is agreeing on it," he said.

Speaking about the recently concluded Kashmir Premier League, he said the league portrayed two sides of Kashmir. "In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) a league was played and people saw the beautiful places there whereas the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is kept under fear and captivity by the Indian government," he said.

"Kashmiris living in IIOJK should have the right to take their own decisions. We will raise the voice of Kashmir on every platform. Imran Khan has always said not to lose hope and the way he is fighting for the cause of Kashmir, the day is not far when IIOJK will see freedom," he said.