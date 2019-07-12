UrduPoint.com
Video Leak Or Affidavit Not Quashes Verdict Against Sharif Family

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 05:14 PM

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem said that any video leak or affidavit could not quash the verdict of National Accountability Court against Sharif Family until convicted persons provide money trail to the court of law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem said that any video leak or affidavit could not quash the verdict of National Accountability Court against Sharif Family until convicted persons provide money trail to the court of law.

The minister expressed this in a press conference following the letter of Acting Chief Justice Islamabad, Justice Aamir Farooq written to the Ministry of Law and Justice, asking the Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik to hand over his services to the parent department.

He informed that after receiving the letter of IHC, the law division directed judge Arshad Malik to stop working as judge till further orders of concerned quarters.

The minister categorically said that no one can deny the existence of the Avenfield apartments, moreover the merits of the case could not be changed, however if anyone had concern with this, he can approach the appellate court and prove his innocence, he added.

"Judge Arshad Malik said in his affidavit that he gave a free and fair judgment on the merits and if he wanted to pass the judgment under pressure or because of blackmailing then would not acquit members of Sharif Family in one case or convicted them in another case" the minister maintained.

