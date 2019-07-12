UrduPoint.com
Video Leak Or Affidavit Not Quashes Verdict Against Sharif Family

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 06:08 PM

Video leak or affidavit not quashes verdict against Sharif family

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem said that any video leak or affidavit could not quash the verdict of National Accountability Court against Sharif Family until convicted persons provide money trail to the court of law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem said that any video leak or affidavit could not quash the verdict of National Accountability Court against Sharif Family until convicted persons provide money trail to the court of law.

The minister expressed this in a press conference following the letter of Acting Chief Justice Islamabad, justice Aamir Farooq written to the Ministry of Law and Justice, asking the Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik to hand over his services to the parent department.

He informed that after receiving the letter of Islamabad High Court, the law division barred the judge Arshad Malik from working as judge till further orders of the concerned quarters.

The minister categorically said that no one can deny the existence of the Avenfield apartments, moreover the merits of the case could not be changed, however if anyone had concerned with then approach the appellate court and prove his innocence, he added.

"Judge Arshad Malik said in his affidavit that he gave a free and fair judgment on the merits and if he wanted to pass the judgment under pressure or because of blackmailing then would not acquit members of Sharif Family in one case or convicted them in another case" the minister maintained.

Farogh said that according to the affidavit of Arshad Malik, Nawaz Sharif's son, Hussain Nawaz offered him bribe worth of Rs. 50 crore and settlement in abroad, otherwise in case of refusal gave life threats.

He said if anyone try to obstruct the court proceedings or intimidated judiciary then under Section 31-A of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance, and PrPC, ten years imprisonment could be awarded to the accused persons.

Neither law Ministry nor Prime Minister office could acquit Nawaz Shrif as he had been convicted by following due process of law and only the court of law could free him if he would provide money trail of his property, however no one will be allowed to coerce the judiciary, the law minister clarified.

Farogh Nasim said that the government would stand by the judiciary, and will not victimize anyone or would take sides but will not tolerate manipulation of judiciary," adding that the Al Azizia case was not opened under the PTI government.

He clarified that the NAB could not do anything regarding the sentence in NAB References and the sentence could not immediately be suspended, or extended or changed in any way until Islamabad High Court took a decision regarding whether the judgment was issued under pressure.

