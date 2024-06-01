Video Link Courts Facility Inaugurated In Abbottabad Jail
Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2024 | 06:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim on Saturday inaugurated video link/e-courts facility in District Jail Abbottabad.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Justice commended tireless efforts of district judiciary, particularly the dedication of Hamid Azam, Superintendent jail Abbottabad in making this setup possible within limited time and resources.
It merits to mention here that the step taken by district judiciary in collaboration with District Jail Abbottabad would lessen the burden on the public exchequer, reduce personnel requirements and reduce security risks.
Four functional booths have been established for online court production while additional four in the pipeline.
Furthermore, the implementation of virtual visitation and complete digitization through PMIS (Prison Management Information System) would revolutionize the management of judicial processes, ensuring efficiency and effectiveness.
