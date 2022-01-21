Video link hearing of revenue cases started at Commissioner Office

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has said that under the Punjab government's Reform Program, a center has been established at the Commissioner's office for video link hearing of cases filed through the Revenue Court Management System for the convenience of the people

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has said that under the Punjab government's Reform Program, a center has been established at the Commissioner's office for video link hearing of cases filed through the Revenue Court Management System for the convenience of the people.

He said that due to reforms in the revenue department, the hearing of revenue cases has been paced up.

The commissioner said that the facility to file revenue cases in the Commissioner's Office has been initiated, besides video link remote hearing facility is also being provided to masses due to which complainants will not have to go around the offices.

He said that timely decisions would be ensured through effective supervision under Revenue Court Management System. Due to this system, pending cases have been reduced to 46 percent, he added.