Video link meet of private schools,federal education minister to resolve problems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 11:37 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will arrange a video link meeting between owners of private schools and Federal Educational Minister Shafqat Mehmood in order to resolve immediate problems, disclosed President FCCI Rana Sikandar Azam here.

Addressing a meeting of FCCI Standing Committee on Private Schools here Tuesday, he underlined the importance of education for the coming generations and said that owners of schools were ready to operate their schools under proper safety measures,saying the government has already allowed industry and businesses to restart their economic activities.

He urged that schools be opened from first of June instead of 15th of June and said that the matter could be broached during meeting with the education minister.

Rana Sikandar Azam said he had reservations on deferring scheduled examinations and said that it could affect sense of competition among the most talented students,especially toppers in various classes.

He also said that schools could managed to organize morning and evening classes on alternate days.

Earlier, Sadaqat Husain Lodhi of All Pakistan Private Schools Alliance and Khalid Hayyat Kamoka of All Pakistan Private Schools Association explained in detail the problems confronted by private institutions due to the lockdown.

They told that percentage of fee recovery during the month of March was 20 to 30 %. In April it was 10 to 25% while it was only 6 to 7 % during the month of May. "The schools running in rented premises have piled up rent while they are not getting full fee from their students".

Rana Sikandar Azam the video link meeting with Education Minister would be held soon.

