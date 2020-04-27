UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Video Link Meeting Of Cabinet Committee Held

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:24 PM

Video link meeting of cabinet committee held

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, video link meeting of the cabinet committee on coronavirus was held at CM's Office here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, video link meeting of the cabinet committee on coronavirus was held at CM's Office here on Monday.

The meeting held a detailed review of different matters including implementation on 20-points guidelines for mosques and steps taken for overcoming the coronavirus and pandemic, says a handout.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat told the meeting that diagnostic testing facility would be enhanced and an expert working group would be constituted in this regard. He appealed to the citizens to remain at their homes and do not go out unnecessarily. Provision of quality foodstuff to coronavirus patients would be ensured and no compromise would be made in this regard, he assured.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid told that the total number of coronavirus patients in Province was 5,640, adding that 120 new cases had been surfaced during the last 24 hours. As much as 73,000 tests have conducted and this capacity was being enhanced gradually, he said.

Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal reiterated that indiscriminate action would be initiated against hoarders and illegal profiteers in Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, adding that artificial price-hike would not be allowed. He said that sentences for hoarding had been enhanced under the anti-hoarding ordinance, 2020.

He directed the field officers to keep a vigilant eye on the prices of essential items by conducting regular visits and necessary steps be taken to stabilize the prices of daily-use items.

Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), secretaries of health, finance and information departments as well as military officials attended the meeting while Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Senior Member board of Revenue, secretaries of local government, P&D, labour, industries and agriculture departments, DG PDMA (Provincial Disaster ManagementAuthority) and Chairman PITB (Punjab Information Technology Board) participatedthrough video link.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Technology Punjab Agriculture Law Minister 2020 Government Cabinet Yasmin Rashid Labour Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat Coronavirus

Recent Stories

852 new Muslims in Q1 2020: Mohammed bin Rashid Ce ..

11 minutes ago

MoF participates in consultative AMF meeting for D ..

26 minutes ago

’10 million meals’ campaign exceeds target wit ..

26 minutes ago

Etihad Airways will distribute Ramadan boxes to th ..

41 minutes ago

UAE participates in extraordinary meeting of touri ..

1 hour ago

India’s 150,000 Keralites register to return hom ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.