Video link meeting of cabinet committee held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, video link meeting of the cabinet committee on coronavirus was held at CM's Office here on Monday.

The meeting held a detailed review of different matters including implementation on 20-points guidelines for mosques and steps taken for overcoming the coronavirus and pandemic, says a handout.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat told the meeting that diagnostic testing facility would be enhanced and an expert working group would be constituted in this regard. He appealed to the citizens to remain at their homes and do not go out unnecessarily. Provision of quality foodstuff to coronavirus patients would be ensured and no compromise would be made in this regard, he assured.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid told that the total number of coronavirus patients in Province was 5,640, adding that 120 new cases had been surfaced during the last 24 hours. As much as 73,000 tests have conducted and this capacity was being enhanced gradually, he said.

Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal reiterated that indiscriminate action would be initiated against hoarders and illegal profiteers in Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, adding that artificial price-hike would not be allowed. He said that sentences for hoarding had been enhanced under the anti-hoarding ordinance, 2020.

He directed the field officers to keep a vigilant eye on the prices of essential items by conducting regular visits and necessary steps be taken to stabilize the prices of daily-use items.

Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), secretaries of health, finance and information departments as well as military officials attended the meeting while Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Senior Member board of Revenue, secretaries of local government, P&D, labour, industries and agriculture departments, DG PDMA (Provincial Disaster ManagementAuthority) and Chairman PITB (Punjab Information Technology Board) participatedthrough video link.