Video Of A Dacoit Snatching Purse From A Girl In Rawalpindi Goes Viral

Fri 25th June 2021 | 04:47 PM

Video of a dacoit snatching purse from a girl in Rawalpindi goes viral

The girl who was on her way to somewhere in Rawalpindi when a biker held her veil, dragged her in a wake to make her fall in a dangerous way on the ground.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2021) A video clip of a criminal snatching purse from a girl and dragging her by holding her veil to make her fall in a dangerous way has gone viral.

The criminal who was riding a bike held veil of a girl who was on her way to somewhere, dragged her to make her fall in a dangerous way on the ground.

For few seconds, she remained stagnant then she got up and started searching her things she was holding in that street.

The video clip of horrible scene went viral on social media. The criminal just ran away despite that there were some people from the opposite side to where he was fleeing.

Rawalpindi police said that they would arrest the criminal for harassing the girl.

