Video of horse trading during 2018 Senate election goes viral

The video has shown PTI leaders getting money for votes in Senate elections held two years ago in 2018.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2021) A video showing how the market for vote sale is held for Senate elections has come out.

But interestingly these are PTI candidates who have been shown getting money for their votes in 2018 Senate elections.

The video went viral on social media and raised serious questions about horse trading.

The political analysts say that this video has been brought to fore to support PTI government’s stance for open balloting. A petition is also pending before the Supreme Court regarding open balloting in Senate election which is due in March. Meanwhile, the government has brought presidential ordinance for open balloting because it lacks two third majority the parliament for constitutional amendment.

The opposition parties are protesting against the government for open balloting in senate election.