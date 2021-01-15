Video of Orange Line security officials beating workers goes viral

(@fidahassanain)

The security official are seen beating the workers who use Orange Line track as shelter home for their stay in the chilly weather.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2021) A vidoe of Orange Line Metrol Train security officials beating workers has gone viral on social media.

The social media users are tweeting about this video and have asked the higher authorities to look into the matter.

Addicts are also seen using the track and its stations in the city as shelter home for addiction and use of narcotics.

The local people say that the underneath of the trakc has become safe place for addicts and the narcotics use it for distribution of the illegal substance.

The authorities have been silent since the matter was taken up many times.