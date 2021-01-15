UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Video Of Orange Line Security Officials Beating Workers Goes Viral

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 03:13 PM

Video of Orange Line security officials beating workers goes viral

The security official are seen beating the workers who use Orange Line track as shelter home for their stay in the chilly weather.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2021) A vidoe of Orange Line Metrol Train security officials beating workers has gone viral on social media.

The security officials are seen beating the workers who used to find shelter beneath the Orange Line Metro Train project in the chilly weather.

The social media users are tweeting about this video and have asked the higher authorities to look into the matter.

Addicts are also seen using the track and its stations in the city as shelter home for addiction and use of narcotics.

The local people say that the underneath of the trakc has become safe place for addicts and the narcotics use it for distribution of the illegal substance.

The authorities have been silent since the matter was taken up many times.

Related Topics

Weather Social Media Metro Orange

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,407 new COVID-19 cases, 3,168 reco ..

14 seconds ago

UK Ban on Arrivals From South America, Portugal, C ..

11 minutes ago

Citizens Alert: Federal Capital's air quality unhe ..

11 minutes ago

Germany's DB Schenker halts UK deliveries over Bre ..

11 minutes ago

KPRA urged to categorize service tax for goods tra ..

11 minutes ago

Germany Boosts Gas Purchase From Gazprom by 32.1% ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.