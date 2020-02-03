Video of Pakistani actors Firdous Jamal, Fiza Ali goes viral

(@FahadShabbir)

The video of Pakistani veteran actor Firdous Jamal and actress Fiza Ali has taken the social media by storm.In a video

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd February, 2020) The video of Pakistani veteran actor Firdous Jamal and actress Fiza Ali has taken the social media by storm.In a video, both the actors can be seen singing an old song with perfect mood and expressions.While sharing the clip, Fiza Ali called Firdous Jamal as Pakistan's super star and prayed for his health and long life.