Video of policemen taking selfies with Fawad Chaudhary in Islamabad goes viral

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI leaders including Fawad Chaudhary, Shehryar Afridi and Ali Muhammad Khan are seen among the policemen holding cell phones and making selfies on the day of Imran Khan’s appearance before the court for bail.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2023) A video showing the policemen taking selfies with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice-president Fawad Chaudhary and other party leaders went viral on the social media on Monday.

The policemen who were deputed in eh Islamabad for security purposes were seen struggling to make selfie with the PTI leader.

Every man in the uniform was holding cell phone in their hands in the race.

Fawad Chaudhary, Shehryar Afridi and Ali Muhammad intermingled with the policemen and made selfies.

The smile and contentment on the faces of the PTI leaders showed that they were quite cool and calm on a relatively important day when their quaid Imran Khan was appearing before the Islamabad.