Video Of Two Restaurants' Owners Irk Twitteratis

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 12:47 PM

Video of two restaurants' owners irk Twitteratis

People from different walks of life have made different comments on the video in which both women were asking a hotel manager about his ability to speak in English.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2021) A video of two women apparently owners of two restaurants in Islamabad who are seen asking a manager about his ability to speak in English has irked the Twitteratis.

In the video, two women who are apparently the owners of high-end restaurant in Islamabad can be seen talking to their manager in English who is obviously having difficulty speaking the language fluently.

“How many classes have you taken for English?” one of the ladies asked the manager.

He replied: “I have taken three classes, each for six months,”.

He asked: “So could you speak to everyone in English and say a sentence?,”

The lady asked following which the manager introduced himself.

“So this is our manager who is with us for nine years and this is the beautiful English he is speaking….. and he gets a very good salary my dear,” the lady replied mockingly.

Peoples from different walks of life have made different comments on the behavior and attitude of both women.

A twitterati wrote: “Cannoli is short for colonial hangover,”.

