Video recording shop gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Precious material of a video recording shop was reduced to ashes in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that the fire erupted in a video recording shop situated at Sadar Bazaar due to short-circuiting.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident.