Video Scandal: FIA Team To Interrogate PML-N Leaders

2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 11:33 AM

The teams have been formed to investigate other people nominated in the case.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th July, 2019) The cyber crime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to interrogate the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders regarding the video scandal.

Media reports said that FIA cyber wing teams have been formed for the purpose. An FIA team will go to Lahore for interrogation.

According to judge Arshad Malik, the PML-N leaders had bought the video from Tariq Mahmood. The teams have been formed to investigate other people nominated in the case.

Tariq Mahmood will be produced before the court on Friday to seek an extension in his remand.

FIA had arrested key suspect Mian Tariq allegedly involved in making video of Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik.

According to FIA, Mian Tariq was arrested by cyber crime wing of FIA Islamabad.

Video has also been recovered from suspect's home whose forensic has been conducted. Mian Tariq was trying to flee to Dubai.Suspect was presented before court of judicial magistrate Shahista Kundi for physical remand.

FIA prayed court for physical remand of the suspect.

Court has handed over the suspect to FIA on two day physical remand.

Mian Tariq was alleged of making an unethical video of Judge Arshad Malik. Judge Arshad Malik was also being blackmailed through this video.

FIA has extended the scope of investigation after recovering video from Mian Tariq. Further characters will come to fore after investigation from suspect.

AC judge Arshad Malik has mentioned the name of Mian Tariq in his affidavit that he had submitted to the Islamabad High Court.

On July 6, PML-N leadership during a press conference aired an alleged video of AC judge Arshad Malik who handed down sentence to former PM Nawaz Sharif.

They claimed that Judge Arshad Malik was blackmailed for awarding sentence to Nawaz Sharif. On this basis, Maryam Nawaz demanded that judge himself had admitted therefore, punishment awarded to Nawaz Sharif be set aside and he be released.

But Arshad Malik through a press release denied these all allegations and declared the video fake, planted and false.

