Video Shown In IPU Seminar About Flood Devastation In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Video shown in IPU seminar about flood devastation in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :A video was screened at the inaugural session of "The Third Inter-Parliamentary Union Regional Seminar on Achieving Sustainable Development Goals for Parliaments of Asia-Pacific" about flood devastation in Pakistan.

In this six-minute video, the massive destruction amid recent flood in Pakistan was focused. This video elaborated the irreparable loss of precious human lives, livestock, damage to basic infrastructure including roads, houses, schools and basic health units.

Later, the Speaker National Assembly Raja Perviaz Ashraf in his inaugural speech also mentioned about the loss after record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains that triggered floods.

These floods killed more than 1,391 people; displaced 33 million people; sweeping away houses, roads, railway tracks, bridges, livestock and crops worth around 30 billion US Dollars.

The video also mentioned about the loss in 116 districts of the country and situation of persons including children as well as women living in the tent cities. It also deliberated upon the health conditions of women and children who have been suffering from diarrhea and cholera in relief camps.

President IPU, Mr. Duarte Pacheco also termed the loss very huge and urged the developed countries to help Pakistan recover from the catastrophe of floods.

