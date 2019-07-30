Video shows Pak Army plane crashing in Rawalpindi, watch here

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The videos of the plane crash are now being shared on mainstream and social media.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 30th July, 2019) A Pakistan Army aviation aircraft crashed in Bahria Town, Rawalpindi early Tuesday.

The aircraft was on routine training flight in small hours on Tuesday when it crashed near Mora Kalu (Bahria Town Phase-7) Rawalpindi.

"All five crew members, including two officers (Pilots) embraced shahadat," in the small plane crash, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

Watch here:

The death toll in Pak Army plane crash has reached to 17.

Twelve civilians have been killed in the plane crash while 12 others are injured.

The plane crashed near the residential area in Rawalpindi. It hit the side of the building which has been completely collapsed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed grief over crash of Pakistan Army training plane in Rawalpindi.

He expressed deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious human lives in the accident.

The prime minister expressed heartfelt condolences with the bereaved families and prayed for eternal peace for the martyred. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.