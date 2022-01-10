UrduPoint.com

Video Shows Parrot Kissing Forehead Of Maulana Tariq Jamil

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 05:32 PM

Video shows parrot kissing forehead of Maulana Tariq Jamil

The religious speaker smiles over the action of the parrot sitting on his shoulder.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 10th, 2022) A video clip showing a parrot kissing on the forehead of popular religious figure Maulana Tariq Jamil has gone viral on social media.

Maulana was seen using his mobile phone while sitting on a sofa with a cat in front of him and a parrot on his shoulder.

The parrot is heard squawking continuously in the video clip and is seen kissing the forehead of Maulana Tariq Jamil at the end of the video while Maulana Tariq Jamil smiles over the action of the parrot.

Related Topics

Mobile Social Media

Recent Stories

Franchises to make maximum profit under new financ ..

Franchises to make maximum profit under new financial model

18 minutes ago
 Haleem demands payment of Health Risk Allowance to ..

Haleem demands payment of Health Risk Allowance to NICVD employees

4 minutes ago
 Danish Military Intelligence Head in Custody Over ..

Danish Military Intelligence Head in Custody Over Leak of Classified Information ..

4 minutes ago
 Australian Immigration Minister May Still Cancel D ..

Australian Immigration Minister May Still Cancel Djokovic's Visa - Spokesperson

4 minutes ago
 Polish Border Guard Officer Suffers Head Injury As ..

Polish Border Guard Officer Suffers Head Injury As Migrants Storm Polish-Belarus ..

4 minutes ago
 Usman Dar urges youth to participate in country's ..

Usman Dar urges youth to participate in country's biggest talent hunt initiative ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.