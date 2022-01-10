Video shows parrot kissing forehead of Maulana Tariq Jamil

(@FahadShabbir)

The religious speaker smiles over the action of the parrot sitting on his shoulder.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 10th, 2022) A video clip showing a parrot kissing on the forehead of popular religious figure Maulana Tariq Jamil has gone viral on social media.

Maulana was seen using his mobile phone while sitting on a sofa with a cat in front of him and a parrot on his shoulder.

The parrot is heard squawking continuously in the video clip and is seen kissing the forehead of Maulana Tariq Jamil at the end of the video while Maulana Tariq Jamil smiles over the action of the parrot.