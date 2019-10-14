Videos made secretly to blackmail Balochistan University students: FIA’s investigation reveals

(@fidahassanain)

Over 200 employees of the varsity are being interrogated by the FIA after videos scandal surfaced

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-14th Oct, 2019) Thee female students of Balochistan University were being blackmailed after their videos were made through surveillance cameras, Federal Investigation Agency’s Cyber Crime wing revealed.

According to media reports, over 200 employees of Balochistan university are being interrogated for their alleged role in making videos of the female students and harassing them. The FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing conducted a raid as it came to know about the scandal and took Surveillance Incharge of the varsity as well as the officer of security branch into custody.

The FIA investigation says that videos of the female students were made through surveillance cameras installed in various blocks and corners of different buildings in the university.

“The investigation is being held whether any senior official of the varsity is involved in it or not,” said an FIA official while seeking anonymity. The agency said that they recovered immoral material from the staff officer of the vice-chancellors office, adding that mostly the female students were harassed.

It may be mentioned here that many incidents of harassing female students have surfaced in various colleges and universities of the country and surprisingly female students of a private college alleged that a teacher harassed them when they were sitting in an exam in Islamabad.

A female student who was studying biology subject shared a status on facebook that she along with other female students was busy in practical exam of their biology subject when a biology teacher harassed them and used very cheap language which they cannot forget. They said they would raise their voice for strict action against such teachers who do not give respect even to their students.

She also wrote that when she was appearing in the test her friends had warned her that the examiner was not a man of good character but she said she had to appear in the exams and finally she experienced harassment.