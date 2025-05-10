- Home
Videos Released Of Indian Military Installations Destroyed In Operation "Bunyan-al-Marsoos"
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Pakistan has released videos showing the destruction caused during Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos, with visuals capturing thick smoke, intense fires, and the complete demolition of several Indian military targets.
According to security sources, the Pakistan Army struck key enemy positions along multiple sectors of the Line of Control (LoC).
The operation was marked by loud chants of "Allahu Akbar" as Pakistani soldiers carried out the strikes with bravery, precision, and a strong sense of duty.
The footage highlights the scale of the damage, showing large plumes of smoke and burning buildings at the targeted sites.
These videos not only confirm the enemy's losses but also reinforce public trust in the Armed Forces’ ability to defend the country. Equipped with modern weapons and a firm resolve, Pakistan’s troops have once again proven they are ready to respond to any act of aggression with full force.
