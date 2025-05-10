Open Menu

Videos Released Of Indian Military Installations Destroyed In Operation "Bunyan-al-Marsoos"

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Videos released of Indian military installations destroyed in operation "Bunyan-al-Marsoos"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Pakistan has released videos showing the destruction caused during Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos, with visuals capturing thick smoke, intense fires, and the complete demolition of several Indian military targets.

According to security sources, the Pakistan Army struck key enemy positions along multiple sectors of the Line of Control (LoC).

The operation was marked by loud chants of "Allahu Akbar" as Pakistani soldiers carried out the strikes with bravery, precision, and a strong sense of duty.

The footage highlights the scale of the damage, showing large plumes of smoke and burning buildings at the targeted sites.

These videos not only confirm the enemy's losses but also reinforce public trust in the Armed Forces’ ability to defend the country. Equipped with modern weapons and a firm resolve, Pakistan’s troops have once again proven they are ready to respond to any act of aggression with full force.

Recent Stories

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

1 hour ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

2 hours ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to ..

Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to deal with any eventuality

15 hours ago
 Hindu community's rally express support for Pak ar ..

Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces

15 hours ago
 3 boys die in separate accidents

3 boys die in separate accidents

15 hours ago
 Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally

Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally

15 hours ago
 Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Plannin ..

Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan