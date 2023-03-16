Vietnam ambassador calls on Caretaker CM Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

Vietnam Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Nguyen Tien Phong on Thursday met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest, including the promotion of bilateral relations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Vietnam Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Nguyen Tien Phong on Thursday met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest, including the promotion of bilateral relations.

During the meeting, CM Mohsin Naqvi noted the vast opportunities were available for increasing bilateral trade in several sectors, including textiles, information technology, health, tourism, and education. He also emphasized the importance of a greater exchange of delegations to enhance bilateral relations and stressed the need for urgent measures to benefit from each other's experiences.

The CM further remarked that Punjab could benefit from Vietnam's experience in the field of tourism, as it had strengthened its economy in just a few years.

Nguyen Tien Pong expressed his desire to further promote economic ties between the two countries, citing a lot of potential for increasing bilateral trade and economic relations. He also assured that a favorable environment will be provided for the sale of Pakistani goods in Vietnam.