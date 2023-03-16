UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Ambassador Calls On Caretaker CM Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Vietnam ambassador calls on Caretaker CM Punjab

Vietnam Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Nguyen Tien Phong on Thursday met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest, including the promotion of bilateral relations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Vietnam Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Nguyen Tien Phong on Thursday met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest, including the promotion of bilateral relations.

During the meeting, CM Mohsin Naqvi noted the vast opportunities were available for increasing bilateral trade in several sectors, including textiles, information technology, health, tourism, and education. He also emphasized the importance of a greater exchange of delegations to enhance bilateral relations and stressed the need for urgent measures to benefit from each other's experiences.

The CM further remarked that Punjab could benefit from Vietnam's experience in the field of tourism, as it had strengthened its economy in just a few years.

Nguyen Tien Pong expressed his desire to further promote economic ties between the two countries, citing a lot of potential for increasing bilateral trade and economic relations. He also assured that a favorable environment will be provided for the sale of Pakistani goods in Vietnam.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exchange Chief Minister Punjab Education Punjab Sale Vietnam Textile From

Recent Stories

Faheem Khan Afridi appointed director Hajj Jeddah

Faheem Khan Afridi appointed director Hajj Jeddah

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs transparent distribution of f ..

Commissioner directs transparent distribution of free wheat flour to deserving f ..

3 minutes ago
 Moldova to Receive Over $10Mln in Financial Aid Fr ..

Moldova to Receive Over $10Mln in Financial Aid From UK - Foreign Minister

3 minutes ago
 Sen. Graham Says Introducing Bill to Codify US Sup ..

Sen. Graham Says Introducing Bill to Codify US Supreme Court Gun Rights Decision ..

3 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves new strategic plans ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves new strategic plans of Dubai’s judicial entities

30 minutes ago
 Appointment of 27 coordinators and 2 spokesman of ..

Appointment of 27 coordinators and 2 spokesman of Balochistan challenged in cour ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.