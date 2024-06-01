Vietnam Ambassador's Wife Goes Missing In Islamabad
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 01, 2024 | 03:14 PM
The ambassador reports his wife’s disappearance to the authorities via a helpline.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2024) The wife of Vietnam’s Ambassador to Pakistan has gone missing in Islamabad, prompting a search operation by the police.
This development was confirmed by a spokesperson for Islamabad police.
The police spokesperson stated that the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for the city is overseeing the situation.
According to the ambassador, his wife went out for a walk at 11 a.m. and did not return home since then.
He said her mobile phone is also turned off.
(Details to follow)
