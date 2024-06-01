Open Menu

Vietnam Ambassador's Wife Goes Missing In Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 01, 2024 | 03:14 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2024) The wife of Vietnam’s Ambassador to Pakistan has gone missing in Islamabad, prompting a search operation by the police.

The ambassador reported his wife’s disappearance to the authorities via a helpline.

This development was confirmed by a spokesperson for Islamabad police.

The police spokesperson stated that the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for the city is overseeing the situation.

According to the ambassador, his wife went out for a walk at 11 a.m. and did not return home since then.

He said her mobile phone is also turned off.

(Details to follow)

