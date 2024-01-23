Vietnam business group visits MNSUA

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2024 | 06:58 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) A delegation from Vietnam Business Group and Shamim and Liaquat Foods and Beverages along with VC, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana, visited Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agriculture University (MNSUA) here on Tuesday.

During the visit, the VC informed about research and business-based projects and experiences related to various research, construction, and business aspects of the university.

Director of Business Development Vietnam Group, Waqas Akram proposed to enhance relations between the university and Vietnam's industry. also included an exchange of ideas about a mutual exchange program between

the students and faculty of MNSUA and Vietnam.

In future, the experiences of students and faculty will be utilized to strengthen relations between Vietnam and Pakistan, he said.

Various sections of the university will collaborate with the Business Development Group to promote business development in Vietnam, he informed.

Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Dr. Asif Raza, Director ORIC Dr. Junaid Ali Khan, and Director of Computing Sciences Dr. Salman Qadri were present. Later, the delegation was taken to different experimental fields and laboratories.

