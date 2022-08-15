UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 1,695 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2022 | 05:30 PM

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 1,695 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up by 266 from Sunday, according to its Ministry of Health.

All the new cases were locally transmitted, said the health ministry.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 11,367,479. The country reported no new deaths from the pandemic on Monday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,098.

As of Monday, there were 124 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 10,029,826 COVID-19 patients, or over 88 percent of the total infections, have so far recovered.

Nearly 251.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 216.3 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

