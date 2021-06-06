UrduPoint.com
Vietnam Reports 254 New COVID-19 Cases, 8,541 In Total

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 01:50 PM

Vietnam reports 254 new COVID-19 cases, 8,541 in total

HANOI, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) --:Vietnam reported 254 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 246 locally transmitted and eight imported, bringing the total tally to 8,541, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

Among the community cases, 149 were detected in the northern epidemic hotspot Bac Giang province, 55 in the nearby northern Bac Ninh province, and 31 in the southern Ho Chi Minh City.

Most of them are contacts of previously confirmed cases or linked to the clusters of infections in the localities.

The ministry also announced on Saturday that three more COVID-19 patients with severe underlying conditions had died, which raised the country's total deaths related to the coronavirus to 53.

Nationwide, as many as 3,310 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 68 from Friday, and nearly 176,900 people are being quarantined and monitored, the ministry said.

