Vietnam's 77th National Day Celebrated In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2022 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Vietnam to Pakistan Nguyen Tien Phong has said that over the past 50 years, Vietnam and Pakistan have enjoyed excellent friendship and cooperation in many fields, including trade, investment, and technology.

He made these remarks while addressing a reception to celebrate the 77th Anniversary of the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in Islamabad.

The event was attended by Ambassadors, Charges d'Affairés, and representatives of international organizations. All ASEAN ambassadors shared the stage with the chief guest and host to celebrate the event in a befitting manner. Additional Secretary ( Asia Pacific) Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was the chief guest.

In his speech, Ambassador also expressed his deep and profound sympathy and condolences over the loss of more than 1000 lives resulting from the recent unprecedented floods and calamities in Sindh and Balochistan. He wished that Pakistan and the people would soon overcome these natural catastrophes.

He said this year, 2022, Vietnam and Pakistan are celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations. Fifty years ago, on November 8, 1972, Vietnam and Pakistan officially established diplomatic relations, opening a new page in friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

In terms of economic and trade, notably, the trade volume between Pakistan and Vietnam increased from 54 million USD in 2005 to more than 700 million USD in 2017 and reached more than US$ 794 million in 2021, increasing 54.

41% compared to 2020. However, it is still very low compared to both sides' huge potential.

Currently, Viet Nam and Pakistan are preparing to organize the third Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) and the fifth Joint Misterial Commission (JMC) and Joint Trade Commission (JTC), he added.

Additional Secretary ( Asia Pacific) Ms. Mumtaz Zahra Baloch addressing the ceremony, felicitated the Ambassador on the 77th Independence Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

She said in 77 years, Vietnam has become one of the most vibrant economies and a role model for developing nations. Since the establishment of our diplomatic ties in 1972, bilateral relations between Pakistan and Vietnam have grown in all spheres of cooperation.

This year both countries are celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations. Pakistan and Vietnam are committed to further deepening and enhancing mutually beneficial partnerships in all areas of cooperation. There is a deep reservoir of goodwill for Vietnam in Pakistan.

She added that Pakistan is grateful for Vietnam's continued support to Pakistan in (ASEAN) including in its quest to become the Full Dialogue Partner of the ASEAN. Pakistan has also included Vietnam in the list of business-friendly countries whose nationals can get a visa on arrival in Pakistan. This year Pakistan was registered as an exporting country of plant origin products to Vietnam.

She concluded that Pakistan is committed to supporting businesses in both countries to enhance the bilateral trade of agricultural products.

