Vietnam's Seafood Exports Record Limited Growth In Jan.-May

Published June 12, 2023

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) --:Vietnamese seafood exports extended declines in May on continued demand contraction from major markets, hitting revenues of seafood firms, Vietnam news Agency reported on Monday.

The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) said a global slowdown is taking a toll on Vietnam's seafood exports and falling prices are weighing on producers' profits.

Seafood exports in May dropped 23.9 percent from a year ago to 800 million U.

S. dollars, meanwhile, sales in the first five months of the year plunged 28.1 percent from the same period last year to 3.37 billion U.S. dollars, according to the General Statistics Office.

"Shrimp and pangasius, key export earners, fell sharply in the first five months of 2023," said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. "Pangasius sales dipped 40.7 percent to 690 million U.S. Dollars and shrimp shipments dropped 34.4 percent to 1.22 billion U.S. dollars from a year before."

