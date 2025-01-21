Vigilance Committee Meeting Held To Address Public Issues
Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2025 | 04:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) A meeting of the Taluka Vigilance Committee, established by the Chief Secretary of Sindh, was held under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner Sanghar Shafique Ahmed Areesar, which was attended by committee members, including Chairman Municipal Committee Sanghar Rashid islam Mughal, District Superintendent Police (DSP) Long Khan Shar and chairpersons of all union councils.
The purpose of the Vigilance Committee is to prevent drug abuse, identify public issues, eradicate corruption, improve administrative affairs and eliminate social evils in the area.
Assistant Commissioner stated that the committee will comprise local residents, representatives of civil society and government officials to address public grievances through collective efforts.
According to him, the committee will oversee developmental projects and other governmental activities in the area and submit reports to the concerned authorities.
