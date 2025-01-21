Open Menu

Vigilance Committee Meeting Held To Address Public Issues

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Vigilance Committee meeting held to address public issues

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) A meeting of the Taluka Vigilance Committee, established by the Chief Secretary of Sindh, was held under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner Sanghar Shafique Ahmed Areesar, which was attended by committee members, including Chairman Municipal Committee Sanghar Rashid islam Mughal, District Superintendent Police (DSP) Long Khan Shar and chairpersons of all union councils.

The purpose of the Vigilance Committee is to prevent drug abuse, identify public issues, eradicate corruption, improve administrative affairs and eliminate social evils in the area.

Assistant Commissioner stated that the committee will comprise local residents, representatives of civil society and government officials to address public grievances through collective efforts.

According to him, the committee will oversee developmental projects and other governmental activities in the area and submit reports to the concerned authorities.

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting o ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting of Education, Human Resources & ..

5 minutes ago
 '42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free c ..

'42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free coding programme

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

20 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police per ..

Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police personnel in Ras Al Khaimah

35 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Afghan Interior Minister

UAE President receives Afghan Interior Minister

1 hour ago
 Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educati ..

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educational awards

2 hours ago
Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying ..

Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying 35 tonnes of medical supplies ..

2 hours ago
 Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes ..

Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes in Fujairah

2 hours ago
 Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil ..

Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil Sajan go viral on social media

3 hours ago
 “For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Karee ..

“For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Kareena, lashing out photographers

3 hours ago
 M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2 ..

M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2025

3 hours ago
 Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhaf ..

Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan