Vigilance key to safeguarding youth from drug addiction

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) A seminar and walk organized by Rawalpindi Police and COMSATS University Wah Cantt campus on Thursday highlighted the urgent need to protect Pakistan's youth from the clutches of drug addiction, particularly ice.

Chairman of the Punjab Standing Committee on Finance, Mohsin Ayub Khan, emphasized that the country's future , the youth, comprising 66% of the population is severely impacted by social evils like drug abuse. Almost 7 million people in Pakistan are affected by drug addiction, predominantly youth, he added.

Khan stressed the importance of collective action against drugs, urging people to monitor and shield their children from influences leading to addiction.

The event saw participation from police officers, teachers, civil society activists, students, and individuals from diverse backgrounds.

