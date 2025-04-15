Vigilance Team Visits Cadet College Petaro To Ensure Transparency In SSC Examinations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 05:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, a vigilance team under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Dr. Munir Ahmed Tunio visited various examination halls at Cadet College Petaro.
The visit aimed to uphold transparency in the SSC Part I & II annual examinations and eliminate the practice of cheating.
During the visit, Commandant and Principal of Cadet College Petaro Commodore Faisal Iqbal Qazi, Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) gave the vigilance team a tour of the examination center and CCTV control room at the college, showcasing the strict monitoring measures in place.
Chairman of the vigilance team Dr. Munir Ahmed Tunio expressed his appreciation for the college’s examination system.
“It was truly encouraging to witness the hard work of the students and the transparent exam environment at Cadet College Petaro. The faculty deserves praise for their dedication and integrity,” he stated.
Commodore Faisal Iqbal Qazi said, “Today is the Mathematics paper, and I’m proud to see our cadets appearing in the exam with full confidence, without any external assistance. Their year-round efforts are clearly visible today.” He added, “I also commend our faculty, whose hard work is bearing fruit. I’m confident our cadets will continue to succeed in other competitive arenas as well”.
The visit was also attended by DO Secondary Kareem Bux Soomro, Chief Monitoring Officer Farah Samo and the faculty of Cadet College Petaro.
