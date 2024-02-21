Vigilance Teams Constituted To Curb Cheating In SSC Exams: Chairman
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 05:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Chairman Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE), Ejaz Azeem Baloch said on Wednesday that vigilance teams have been constituted to curb cheating in the SSC exams kicked off cross the province.
He expressed these views during his visit to the examination centers in the provincial capital.
The Chairman BBISE, during his visit, examined the facilities at the examination centers for students and examination staff besides reviewing the digital system installed to ensure attendance of the staff.
He, on the occasion said that 1, 43000 students are appearing in the 430 examination centers.
Terming cheating curse for the society, he called for taking concrete steps to eradicate the curse more effectively.
“Students studying in educational institutes must focus on their education and play their pivotal role for the uplift of the nation,” he urged the students.
While expressing government pledge to end plagiarism, the Chairman BBISE, Ejaz Baloch said stern action would be taken against those involved in such unacceptable and unethical practices.
