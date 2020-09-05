The unprecedented valour and courage exhibited by vigilant Pak Army in repulsing Indian attack on September 6, 1965 "smashed India's dreams" of having breakfast at Lahore Gymkhana club next morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The unprecedented valour and courage exhibited by vigilant Pak Army in repulsing Indian attack on September 6, 1965 "smashed India's dreams" of having breakfast at Lahore Gymkhana club next morning.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Syed Yousaf Naseem said Saturday while talking to APP in connection with Defence Day celebrations.

He said on the day Pak Army had defeated much bigger enemy within 17 days.

The Indian army will never forget the bravery and unity of Pakistani nation, which forced them to hold negotiations and beg for ceasefire.

The moral support of citizens also played a great role in repulsing Indian attack in September 1965.

In 1947, majority of Hindu leadership and some Muslims were of the opinion that independent Pakistan could not survive and the newly independent country Pakistan will ultimately join united India.

Pak Army could not be defeated and this country would last for ever.

"Pakistan is a gift of Almighty Allah as it won independence on 27th Ramzan ul Mubarak, the sacred night of Laila tul Qadar.

Responding to a question, he said Indian efforts to divide Kashmiris have failed badly.

Some 1.8 million occupied forces have persistently been committing gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for the last 72 years.

But Kashmiris could not be defeated and they will have to be granted the right to self-determination in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.