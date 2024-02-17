Open Menu

Vihari's Jaggery Famous For Its Taste

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2024 | 09:38 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) In Vihari, jaggery holds a special place as both a cherished souvenir and a favorite culinary delight.

According to a report aired on ptv, jaggery is a staple in the region’s cuisine, known for its rich flavor and numerous health benefits.

The process of preparing sugarcane juice to create jaggery involves several meticulous steps, ensuring its authentic taste and quality.

Additionally, the infusion of different dry fruits enhances its deliciousness, adding layers of flavor to this beloved sweetener.

Jaggery, crafted through indigenous methods, boasts a myriad of health benefits. Not only is it a valuable source of energy, but it also supports digestive health, making it a popular choice among locals.

Beyond its culinary uses, jaggery finds its way into various delicacies, such as tea and halwa, renowned for their exceptional taste and texture.

Often offered as gifts across the country, jaggery serves as a symbol of warmth and hospitality.

While jaggery is lauded for its nutritional value and culinary versatility, it's important to note that diabetic patients should consume it in moderation, as advised by modern research.

In essence, jaggery stands as a testament to Vihari district's rich culinary heritage, delighting palates and nurturing well-being with its wholesome goodness.

