Vihari's Jaggery Famous For Its Taste
Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2024 | 09:38 PM
In Vihari, jaggery holds a special place as both a cherished souvenir and a favorite culinary delight
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) In Vihari, jaggery holds a special place as both a cherished souvenir and a favorite culinary delight.
According to a report aired on ptv, jaggery is a staple in the region’s cuisine, known for its rich flavor and numerous health benefits.
The process of preparing sugarcane juice to create jaggery involves several meticulous steps, ensuring its authentic taste and quality.
Additionally, the infusion of different dry fruits enhances its deliciousness, adding layers of flavor to this beloved sweetener.
Jaggery, crafted through indigenous methods, boasts a myriad of health benefits. Not only is it a valuable source of energy, but it also supports digestive health, making it a popular choice among locals.
Beyond its culinary uses, jaggery finds its way into various delicacies, such as tea and halwa, renowned for their exceptional taste and texture.
Often offered as gifts across the country, jaggery serves as a symbol of warmth and hospitality.
While jaggery is lauded for its nutritional value and culinary versatility, it's important to note that diabetic patients should consume it in moderation, as advised by modern research.
In essence, jaggery stands as a testament to Vihari district's rich culinary heritage, delighting palates and nurturing well-being with its wholesome goodness.
Recent Stories
Marriyum demands probe into Pindi commissioner allegations
Two-day Sukkur trade exhibition & export awareness seminar inaugurates
PSL 9: Islamabad United win toss, opt to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars
3-days sports festival concluded in Neelulm Valley
LCCI demands crackdown on beggars at traffic signals
UNHCR advisory committee urged to prioritize HR situation in IIOJK
CM inaugurates dispensary in KP House Islamabad
LESCO detects 418 power pilferers in 24 hours
LESCO collects over Rs 16m from defaulters in 24 hours
10 nabbed for carrying illegal arms
Elections step towards promoting democracy: PM
188 kite seller held in grand operation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Marriyum demands probe into Pindi commissioner allegations54 seconds ago
-
Two-day Sukkur trade exhibition & export awareness seminar inaugurates22 minutes ago
-
3-days sports festival concluded in Neelulm Valley22 minutes ago
-
LCCI demands crackdown on beggars at traffic signals22 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates dispensary in KP House Islamabad22 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 418 power pilferers in 24 hours22 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 16m from defaulters in 24 hours22 minutes ago
-
10 nabbed for carrying illegal arms2 hours ago
-
Elections step towards promoting democracy: PM2 hours ago
-
188 kite seller held in grand operation2 hours ago
-
WASA disconnects 158 connections of defaulters2 hours ago
-
CED organizes training workshops for college teachers2 hours ago