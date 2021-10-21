Village and Neighborhood Councils elections on 15 Dec : Kamran Bangash

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information , Kamran Bangash on Wednesday said that local government elections on 4,201 Village and Neighborhood Councils would be held on December 15-2021 across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information , Kamran Bangash on Wednesday said that local government elections on 4,201 Village and Neighborhood Councils would be held on December 15-2021 across the province.

Addressing a press conference, Kamran Bangash said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had decided to hold local government elections on each neighborhood and village-councils comprised 8-member council, in two phases from 15 December.

In this this connection , the provincial government has made a formal request to the Election Commission through a letter for holding elections to village and neighborhood Councils on December 5 this year and voting for Chairman Tehsil Government on to be held next year on March 25-2022.

The minister said that KP had completed preparations logistically and financially for the holding local government elections.

Kamran Bangash said that provincial government had assured full cooperation to the Election Commission in holding free, fair and transparent elections as per constitutional requirement.