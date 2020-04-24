Village catches fire in Mithi

A village caught fire on Friday and more than five houses reduced to ashes in Tehsil Chhachhro of district Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :A village caught fire on Friday and more than five houses reduced to ashes in Tehsil Chhachhro of district Tharparkar.

However, no loss of life reported.

According to reports, suddenly erupted fire spread due to strong winds and more than five houses of Jumon Bheel, Teekam Bheel and others were reduces to ashes.

The authorities reached to spot and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts.