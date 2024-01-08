Open Menu

Village Cleanliness Programme Enters Third Phase

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2024 | 06:25 PM

Village cleanliness programme enters third phase

After the completion of the second phase of the "Now village will Shine Programme" in the district, the implementation of the third phase is now underway

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) After the completion of the second phase of the "Now village will Shine Programme" in the district, the implementation of the third phase is now underway.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that quality services had been targeted in the third phase and assistant commissioners would identify at least five villages in their tehsil which would be made model villages.

He said that villagers should be involved in the campaign by hiring volunteers and speeding up the collection of the sanitation fees. Now workers who perform their duties in the programme would be paid some remuneration, he said and stressed ensuring transparency in the ongoing phase and use all advertising means for public awareness.

