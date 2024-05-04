Village Committees Assures Support To Govt In Maintaining Peace
Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2024 | 06:15 PM
Village Peace Committees of Bosher, Dandar, Shakh and Mali Khel have assured support to the government in their efforts to maintain peace in the area
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Village Peace Committees of Bosher, Dandar, Shakh and Mali Khel have assured support to the government in their efforts to maintain peace in the area.
The assurance was given by village peace committee members in a meeting held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Javaid Ullah Mehsud.
On the occasion, the meeting discussed measures to maintain peace in their areas and announced full support to the government against miscreants.
The members also expressed concerns and condemned the statement being percolated on social media about the Dandar and Bosher areas demanding action on the part of the government to prevent occurrence of these incidents in future.
The meeting concurred to visit the different villages and devise a well-deliberated plan to ensure peace and serenity in Kurram.
