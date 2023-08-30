Village committees formed to solve villagers' problems: Noor Awan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Noor Awan on Wednesday said that the district administration took the revolutionary step to establish village committees at each village to solve the masses problems at their door steps.

In line with special directives of the incumbent care taker Punjab government, more than 530 village committees had been established in the districtHe said that Numberdars concerned had been given the full Authority to solve the villager's related basic issues.

"Special directives were given to all assistant commissioners (ACs) concerned to monitor the formed committees on daily basis",he concluded.