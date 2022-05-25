UrduPoint.com

Village Councilors Reject Making Them Subordinates Of Local Government Chairmen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Village Councilors reject making them subordinates of Local Government Chairmen

The village councilors Wednesday rejected a new amendment to the Local Government Act 2013 in the name of Rules of Business, under which village councilors have been made subordinate to the chairman and all powers have been transferred to them

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The village councilors Wednesday rejected a new amendment to the Local Government Act 2013 in the name of Rules of business, under which village councilors have been made subordinate to the chairman and all powers have been transferred to them.

At the time of enactment of the Act, the opinion of All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Councilors Ittehad should have been included which they did not take, said chairman of the organizing committee Syed Alam, Zaheer Abbas, Riffatullah Qureshi, Arif Nizami and others.

They said that the local government elections were meant to dissolve the power to lower level and also to provide development funds at villages' level but the new amendment would affect the development process.

They warned that if the amendment would not be withdrawn they would start protests across the province.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business All Government

Recent Stories

PAF trainer aircraft crashes near Mianwali

PAF trainer aircraft crashes near Mianwali

1 minute ago
 Crackdown on beggars intensified

Crackdown on beggars intensified

1 minute ago
 VC inaugurates EPI Centre of excellence at Khyber ..

VC inaugurates EPI Centre of excellence at Khyber Medical University

1 minute ago
 Iranian Government to Remain Threat, With or Witho ..

Iranian Government to Remain Threat, With or Without Nuclear Deal - US Special E ..

1 minute ago
 Zardari strongly condemns Yasin Malik's imprisonme ..

Zardari strongly condemns Yasin Malik's imprisonment

29 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan lauds efforts of police for maintai ..

CM Balochistan lauds efforts of police for maintaining durable peace

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.