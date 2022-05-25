Village Councilors reject making them subordinates of Local Government Chairmen

(@FahadShabbir)

The village councilors Wednesday rejected a new amendment to the Local Government Act 2013 in the name of Rules of Business, under which village councilors have been made subordinate to the chairman and all powers have been transferred to them

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The village councilors Wednesday rejected a new amendment to the Local Government Act 2013 in the name of Rules of business, under which village councilors have been made subordinate to the chairman and all powers have been transferred to them.

At the time of enactment of the Act, the opinion of All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Councilors Ittehad should have been included which they did not take, said chairman of the organizing committee Syed Alam, Zaheer Abbas, Riffatullah Qureshi, Arif Nizami and others.

They said that the local government elections were meant to dissolve the power to lower level and also to provide development funds at villages' level but the new amendment would affect the development process.

They warned that if the amendment would not be withdrawn they would start protests across the province.