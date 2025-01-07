Open Menu

Village Nazim With Brother Shot Dead In Tank

January 07, 2025

Village Nazim with brother shot dead in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Two young brothers were killed in a firing incident here in Garha Budh area on Tuesday.

According to police the two brothers- village Nazim Qari Muhammad Idrees and Qari Muhammad Ishaq- were coming from Tank when unknown assailants opened indiscriminate fire on them near Pir Kach area, situated within the limits of Sadar police station.

As a result, both the brothers died on the spot.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident, but no arrests have been made so far.

The deceased brothers were siblings of Mufti Kifayatullah, a well-known leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) party.

Police are working to uncover the motive behind the attack and bring those responsible to justice.

APP/akt

