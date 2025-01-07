Village Nazim With Brother Shot Dead In Tank
Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 03:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Two young brothers were killed in a firing incident here in Garha Budh area on Tuesday.
According to police the two brothers- village Nazim Qari Muhammad Idrees and Qari Muhammad Ishaq- were coming from Tank when unknown assailants opened indiscriminate fire on them near Pir Kach area, situated within the limits of Sadar police station.
As a result, both the brothers died on the spot.
The police have initiated an investigation into the incident, but no arrests have been made so far.
The deceased brothers were siblings of Mufti Kifayatullah, a well-known leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) party.
Police are working to uncover the motive behind the attack and bring those responsible to justice.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Sharjah Executive Council discusses release of impounded vehicles’ fees
Electricity price likely to be reduced by Rs10 per unit
UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan this month: PM Shehbaz
Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championship this year
Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate tax draft law
Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..
Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise
European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation
Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat
Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season
Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiopia
Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling from South African mountain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan made tremendous achievements in sports arena during past few months: Tarar1 minute ago
-
Village Nazim with brother shot dead in Tank2 minutes ago
-
Students from Wazirabad school, Tank visits DPO office2 minutes ago
-
Civil society condemns BJP’s systematic assault on Muslim identity in IIOJK2 minutes ago
-
Diplomatic Enclave Shuttle Service in shambles: cafeterias sealed, upgrades ordered12 minutes ago
-
FATA integration with KP: A new dawn for prosperity for tribal people21 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three wanted criminals21 minutes ago
-
DPM Ishaq Dar grieved over loss of lives, property in China earthquake22 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari expresses sorrow over loss of lives in earthquake in China’s Xizang reg ..22 minutes ago
-
UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan this month: PM Shehbaz24 minutes ago
-
Rural Women artisans to showcase work at 16th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition in Karachi31 minutes ago
-
KP Law minister reiterates improving life standard of his people32 minutes ago