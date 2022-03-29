Village theatre for creating awareness about family planning

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The Population Welfare Department (PWD) will organize the village theatres (Putli Tamasha) in all tehsils of the district to raise awareness among people about the hazards of population explosion.

District officer PWD, Ms Sheery Sukhan, told APP that village theatres would be held on March 30 in Tehsil Murree, Taxila, Kotli Sattian and Kahutta, while in tehsil Gujar Khan the theatre would be commenced on April 1.

She said that the campaign intends to mobilize the population of the district's rural areas and raise awareness on various issues, including family planning and the concept of small family size.

Sukhan said that theatre was an effective tool for conveying a message that has far lasting effects to bring a change in people's behaviour.

She urged the people, especially the young generation, to participate in these programmes so that they could be apprised of the issue of rapid population growth and lead a better life.

