Villager booked over firing on FESCO team

Mamu Kanjan police booked a villager for firing on a FESCO team at a village in its jurisdiction on Thursday.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Mamu Kanjan police booked a villager for firing on a FESCO team at a village in its jurisdiction on Thursday.

According to an application, filed by Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Muhammad Javed Kakarr with police station, a three-member team comprising Sadam Hussain, Naeem Shah Line Superintendent and Naveed Yousaf Driver went to the village for disconnecting non-paid electricity connection of Zubair Khan in Chak No 497-GB.

When the team tried to disconnect the connection, Zubair opened fire on the team.

Luckily, the entire staff members remained safe.