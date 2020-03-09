UrduPoint.com
Villager Demands Arrest Of Daughter's 'rapists'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 07:29 PM

Villager demands arrest of daughter's 'rapists'

A resident of Basti Siyal, Mauza Jhik Pur of Shah Jamal area on Monday the accused involved in the kidnapping and rape of his teenage daughter were at large as the police were not arresting them

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :A resident of Basti Siyal, Mauza Jhik Pur of Shah Jamal area on Monday the accused involved in the kidnapping and rape of his teenage daughter were at large as the police were not arresting them.

Khadim Hussain Siyal told the media that accused Irfan Akbar along with his two accomplices had allegedly kidnapped his 17-year old daughter and subjected her to torture and rape. After two days, she was found in unconscious condition from the Dera (outhouse) of the accused.

A first information report was got registered with the Police Station Shah Jamal, while her medical report mentioned that she was raped and tortured by the accused, he added.

He said the District Police Officer Muzaffargarh had ordered the Shah Jamal Police police to arrest the accused, but they had not yet complied with his orders.

Khadim Hussain appealed to the Punjab chief minister and inspector general of police to take notice of delay in the arrest of accused.

